Arrests made in September murder case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two men have been arrested and charged with a murder that happened last September.

Curtis Sanders, 51, and Joshua Sanders, 18, were arrested Monday have been charged with the murder of Michael Alexander McGee, who was found with a gunshot wound in the 3700 block of 42nd Street North on September 27, 2020. McGee later died from his injuries at UAB Hospital.

At the time, the preliminary investigation indicated that prior to McGee being shot, a dispute had occurred over parking spaces. Two other people were also shot, but their current condition is unknown as of Tuesday.

Both of the Sanders are being held at the Jefferson County Jail on $60,000 bond each.