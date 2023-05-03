GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The people believed to be responsible for recent vandalism at Noccalula Falls have been found and arrested, Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford confirmed.

In an exclusive interview with CBS 42’s Andrea Lindenberg Wednesday morning, Ford said that after weeks of searching, including a $1,500 reward through CrimeStoppers, those responsible for the damage had been found. The vandalism included different kinds of graffiti at the foot of the falls.

“Unfortunately, some people do some unfortunate things, but we offered an award from CrimeStoppers, we have the leads and we have found the people that have done the crime, so we’re about to go public with that,” Ford said.

The latest act of vandalism is the second in recent months at Noccalula Falls.

“People need to be respectful of history and nature. People come here to see nature, not people’s artwork or whatever they call it. Graffiti? I think it’s terrible,” said Donna Nethery, a local or regularly visits the falls. “It’s just tarnished now. Tarnished is exactly what it is.”

Ford said the suspects, whom were not named in the interview, would pay for the graffiti cleanup and would be prosecuted “to the fullest extent.”