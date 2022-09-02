COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) – Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of two individuals Friday in connection to a shooting that left a teenager dead.

Cameron Paul Daffron, 16, of Leeds was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 400 block of Alexander Road, located in unincorporated Shelby County on Wednesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division immediately began to follow up on leads in the case. Within 24 hours of the shooting, investigators had detained two juvenile males in connection to the investigation.

The two juveniles were formally charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder each on Friday. Both males are currently being held in the Shelby County Jail, each on a $280,000 total bond. Due to Alabama laws, the identities of the two juveniles cannot be released by law enforcement at this time.

Anyone who has additional information on this case is encouraged to contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-670-6000. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or on their website.