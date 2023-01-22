BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has arrested two suspects in connection to a shooting Friday night that injured a man and a 9-year-old girl.

According to the BPD, Jonathan Ellington, 21, was arrested after detectives obtained two warrants for attempted murder. The other suspect, Honijah Fletcher, 22, was arrested under two warrants for attempted murder and one warrant for discharging a firearm. The suspects are from Birmingham.

The BPD reported the shooting occurred at the Sun Inn. The department stated that with help from the Real Time Crime Center, the suspect vehicle was spotted entering Kimbrough Homes shortly following the shooting. Ellington was taken into custody after the BPD West Precinct Task Force responded to the area and briefly pursued him by foot.

The BPD noted investigative leads led officers to the 1600 block of 52nd Street Ensley. There, Fletcher was taken into custody. The suspects were placed in a 48-hour investigative hold at the Birmingham City Jail.

Detectives were granted warrants for the suspects after they presented information to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office. Ellington and Fletcher will be held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

The BPD mentioned Friday night the girl shot had life-threating conditions but hasn’t provided an update on her status.