ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Anniston Police announced two men were arrested Monday in connection with a fatal 2021 shooting.

According to Anniston Police, 22-year-old Cedrick Lamon Woolverton and 27-year-old Angelo Terry Smith were charged in the shooting death of Maurice McCauley.

Police said McCauley was fatally shot on August 18, 2021 while in the area of the 1800 block of Moore Ave. Officers found two other shooting victims at the scene who suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Additional charges against Woolverton and Smith are being reviewed at this time.