SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Sylacauga Police Department Investigation Division has issued an arrest warrant for murder on a man who has been in jail since December.

According to SPD, officers responded to a motor vehicle crash on West 4th St. in Sylacauga on Nov. 22. Upon arrival, officers found Douglas Jude, 81, suffering from “an extensive amount of trauma.”

Jude was able to tell officers that Christopher Grantham came to his house after leaving the Coosa Valley Medical Center and assaulted him while he was asleep. Grantham then left Jude’s home after stealing his car and phone.

Jude then tried to drive to the emergency room but had an accident due to his injuries. He was transported to the Coosa Valley Medical Center Emergency Department and later taken to UAB Hospital due to the severity of his injuries. He remained at UAB Hospital until his death several days later. His body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.

Grantham was pulled over by police in Lynn Haven, Fla., near Panama City, in Jude’s vehicle. He was arrested for a DUI and held in the Bay County Jail until being taken back to Talladega County on Dec. 7.