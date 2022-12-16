Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct Terald Chambers’ mugshot, which also ran incorrectly during CBS 42’s 6 p.m. broadcast Friday. We regret the error.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made in connection to a road rage shooting on I-65 in Vestavia Hills.

Vestavia Hills Police Department detectives arrested Terald Jamal Chambers, 29, on three warrants connected to the shooting Thursday, according to a press release.

Chambers has been charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol. The total bond for all charges is $105,000.

Chambers remains in custody in the Vestavia Hills City Jail and is awaiting transfer to the Jefferson County Jail. The victim of the shooting has been treated and released from UAB Hospital.