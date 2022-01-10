Arrest made in shooting death of Center Point man found in Ensley alley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department announced an arrest in the shooting death of a Center Point man Monday night.

BPD confirmed 23-year-old Eren Johnson is charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Malik Tyrese Sutton.

Around 10:20 p.m. on Oct. 29, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert indicating that multiple rounds were fired in the 4200 block of Avenue L.

According to BPD, officers were patrolling an alleyway upon arrival and found Sutton lying unresponsive in a driveway suffering from a gunshot wound.

Johnson remains in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.