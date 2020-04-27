Arrest made in Shell gas station homicide in east Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have made an arrest in connection to a homicide at the Shell gas station on Parkway East.

Reginald Bonner, 40 of Birmingham, has been arrested and charged with murder among other charges he is facing.

On Friday, April 24, Birmingham Police East Precinct officers responded to a panic alarm from the Shell station in the 9400 block of Parkway East around 8:40 p.m.

While officers were in route, the call details were updated to a person shot at the location, Birmingham Police reports. Officers arrived and found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded and transported the victim to UAB Hospital. Detectives were later notified by hospital staff that the victim died to due to his injuries.

The victim was later identified as Daryl Cross, 45 of Birmingham.

Early investigation suggests Bonner exited the Shell station and stood outside. Cross walked up and stood alongside the victim, police report. Shortly after, Bonner shot Cross and fled the scene on foot.

Bonner was later taken into custody nearby the same day. At this time, detectives have not established a clear motive.

Birmingham Police say Bonner is facing charges including murder, attempted murder and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm. He is in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.

