Arrest made in racing death of Georgia athlete in Alabama

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (AP) — Police say an Alabama man is charged with murder in the death of a Columbus State University basketball player who was killed during what authorities describe as an illegal drag race on Christmas Eve.
News outlets report that 31-year-old James Demarcius Paige of Hurtsboro surrendered to authorities after being charged in the death of 25-year-old Anthony Kentrell Moore.
Police responding to a complaint about drag racing on Dec. 24 found Moore’s body on the grassy shoulder of a road.
Investigators determined that Moore was killed during a street racing incident when he was struck by a vehicle.