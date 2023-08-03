PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pell City Police Department (PCPD) has made an arrest in connection with a shooting that occurred early Thursday morning.

Police responded to reports of gunshots in the 600 block of Miracle Street around 2:00 a.m. A witness directed officers to a residence where they found the body of 40-year-old Tuskonee Woods and a 34-year-old female who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Woods was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Clair County Coroner’s Officer.

The 34-year-old woman was transported to UAB and is currently in crtitical condition.

The Pell City Police Department arrested Johntavius Ryshod Keith, 21, of Pell City after he turned himself in at 6 a.m. He has been charged with murder and will be held at the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville.

The investigation surrounding the incident is on-going. Additional charges are expected to follow.