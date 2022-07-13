BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the murder of a 22-year-old man back in June.

Jarvas Henderson, 22, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with the murder of Justin Jai Brown on June 19. Police found Brown lying on the ground in the 5900 block of Warner Street. He was taken to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to BPD, Brown and Henderson were involved in an argument before shots were fired.

Henderson is now being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $600,000 bond.