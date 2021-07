MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police have made an arrest in a cold case murder dating back a decade.

According to the Mobile Police Department, Labaron Lockhart is accused of killing William Willett on May 2, 2011.

Lockhart, who is now 26, would have been 16 at the time of the murder. Willett was 62.

Jail records show Lockhart has been in and out of jail several times for various drug offenses and other crimes since allegedly committing the murder.