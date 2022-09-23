BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department announced Friday that an arrest has been made in a March shooting where a 13-year-old boy was killed.

Tadarius Rashard Hammond, 30, has been charged with the murder of Jaylon Palmore on March 5, 2022 in the 7500 block of 1st Avenue South. Hammond was already being held at the Jefferson County Jail from an unrelated case in June.

Palmore, along with another victim, was shot while he was on his porch and two vehicles began firing in the area, according to the BPD. Both victims were taken to a local hospital, where Palmore later died.

Hammond will continue to be held without bond at the Jefferson County Jail on the capital murder charge.