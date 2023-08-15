SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was arrested in connection to a Sylacauga shooting that left a man dead in July.

According to Sylacauga police, Marquese Duncan, 22, of Childersburg was arrested for capital murder. The Sylacauga Police Department (SPD) obtained warrants for Duncan who was living in Kentucky at the time of his arrest. He is being held at the Talladega County Jail with no bond.

SPD says officers were dispatched at about 1 a.m. to a shooting call at the corner of Virginia Avenue and Scrooge Alley. Officers then found Jason Anthony Swain Jr., who had been shot, at the scene.

