Arrest made in January shooting in Jasper

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jasper Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting that happened on Jan. 29, 2021 on Highway 69 South near 10th Aenue.

Jasper’s Detective Unit obtained a warrant for one count of first-degree assault for Wesley Dickerson, 28, and the Patrol Division located Dickerson during a traffic stop on Saturday, Feb. 6.

At the time of the shooting, Dickerson was already out on bond related to felony charges related to unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of marijuana, the police department reports. Paperwork has been filed by the Walker County District Attorney’s Office to revoke Dickerson’s bond on those outstanding felony charges. The incident between Dickerson and the victim allegedly arose out of an ongoing dispute between the two men. The victim was treated and released at a local hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Dickerson was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Jasper City Jail before being transferred to the Walker County Jail. Due to the nature of the charges, Dickerson was given a $100,000 cash bond at a hearing on Monday.