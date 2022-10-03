HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department announced Monday that an arrest has been made in a double homicide case that occurred Saturday.

The Hoover 911 center received a call stating someone had found two people possibly dead inside a residence of The Park at Hoover apartment complex. Officers responded and found two female victims that appeared to have been shot. They were confirmed deceased by Hoover Fire medics at the scene.

The victims have been identified as Hoover residents Lauren Anne White, 39, and Blakeley Meachelle Nelson, 24, by the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office.

Hoover detectives were quickly able to identify Daxton Elliot Keith, 21, of Alabaster, as a suspect in the case. He was also an acquaintance of both victims. Keith was taken into custody in the 9300 block of Highway 119 in Alabaster at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 1.

Keith has been charged with two counts of capital murder and is currently being held with no bond. He is currently being held at the Hoover City Jail and will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail. The investigation into this case remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Detective Kevin Morris at 205-444-7615. If you wish to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.