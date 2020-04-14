Arrest made in drug trafficking investigation in Shelby County

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest was made in an extensive drug trafficking investigation that started in February.

On April 12, 2020, Tierra Tavarish Cathey, of Montevallo, Alabama, surrendered to the Shelby County Jail on outstanding warrants for trafficking in methamphetamine.

In February 2020, Cathey faced charges of trafficking meth, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, attempting to elude law enforcement, and resisting arrest. Cathey posted bond on the listed charges and was released shortly after his arrest.

During his release, investigators with the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force continued their lengthy drug trafficking investigation of Cathey.

While released on bond, investigators obtained additional criminal charges of trafficking meth, resulting in the revocation of his bond. Additional charges of distribution of a controlled substance are pending.

Cathey is currently held in the Shelby County Jail without bond.

Narcotics investigators with the Shelby County Drug Task Force anticipate many more arrests in connection with Cathey’s drug enterprise.