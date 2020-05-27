Arrest made in deadly Tempest Drive shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Officers have made an arrest in a deadly shooting on Tempest Drive that left one dead Monday.

Vonta Antawyn Harris, 35, of Birmingham is charged with the murder of Patrick Wayne Watson Jr., who was found shot to death at the Forest Hills Village Apartment complex in the 2600 block of Tempest Drive.

Police believe Watson and Harris knew one another and got into an argument before shots were fired.

“Detectives presented the information gathered on the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for review,” a release from the Birmingham Police Department stated. “Following the assessment, a Murder warrant was obtained for the suspect.”

Harris is currently being held at the Jefferson County Jail on $150,000 bond.

