Arrest made in deadly Birmingham apartment shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old man has been charged with the murder of another man back in July.

Myles Cordell Amerson, 21, was arrested and charged with the murder of Joe Albert Foster IV in July at the Villas at Westridge Apartment Complex in Birmingham.

Amerson is being held at the Jefferson County Jail with a $60,000 bond.

