SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a shooting that occurred Sunday.

According to authorities, officers received a call in reference to shots being fired at a home in the 100 block of Asberry Road around 5:30 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found Jose Chavez, 47, from Montevallo suffering from a possible gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators then received statements from witnesses and shared the suspect information with other law enforcement agencies. An officer from the Montevallo Police Department then located and detained the suspect, who was identified as Jesus Garcia, 58, from Montevallo.

Garcia was charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the Shelby County Jail on bonds totaling $150,000.

SCSO will continue to investigate and encourages anyone with information to contact them at 205-670-6000.