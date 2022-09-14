BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Calera man was arrested Thursday in connection to a murder that occurred in August.

According to Birmingham Police, Courtney Craig was shot and killed on Aug. 12 in the 900 block of 4th Avenue West.

On Sept. 1, detectives obtained a warrant for capital murder for 21-year-old Xavier Lee Lumpkin Jr. On Thursday, the United States Marshal’s Service took Lumpkin into custody in Meridian, Miss.

He is being held in the Lauderdale County Jail awaiting extradition to the Jefferson County Jail. He will have no bond.