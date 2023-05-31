VANCE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man allegedly connected to the burglaries of vehicles at a Mercedes-Benz plant on May 10.

Center Point resident Ro’Daryus Mitchell, 25, was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful breaking into a vehicle. He is the second suspect to be arrested in this case.

TCSO investigator Josh Hastings said numerous employees’ car parked at the Mercedes-Benz parking lot in Vance were broken into at around 2 a.m. on May 10. Some car windows were busted, and some vehicle doors were unlocked.