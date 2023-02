BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the murder of Jasmine Price in January.

According to BPD, Raquan Wilson, 26, of Birmingham turned himself in on Monday at the Jefferson County Jail after detectives obtained a warrant for murder.

Price was killed on Jan. 13 in the 800 block of 1st Street West after being shot in her SUV, which collided with an apartment complex building and caught on fire.