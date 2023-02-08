BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to the murder of Philip Edward Lankford in Center Point on Monday.

According to the JCSO, officers arrested Jacobye Bryan Green, 21, for murder. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office stated deputies were called at around 9 a.m. to Shadowood Circle NE in Center Point on reports of a body near a stairwell. When detectives arrived, they found Lankford suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.