BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department announced Sunday a man has been arrested after a 50-year-old Birmingham woman was shot and killed Friday night.

According to the BPD, 51-year-old Edward Bell Myles Jr. was taken into custody in the 600 block of 11th Court West, which was where Sherry Body was murdered. Detectives have obtained a murder warrant for Myles in connection to Body’s death.

Myles has been transported to the Jefferson County Jail and is being held under no bond.