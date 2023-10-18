BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has obtained a warrant for an arrest in connection to a double homicide that occurred Sunday.

Charles Dunnigan III, 22, of Birmingham, was arrested after detectives obtained a warrant for capital murder Monday. He will be transported to the Jefferson County Jail and held with no bond.

According to the BPD, officers arrived to the 1800 block of Fulton Avenue Southwest around 2:28 a.m. Sunday because of a ShotSpotter alert. They were notified that a man was shot at a residence.

Upon arrival, officers found Jacquic Little, 24, of Birmingham, and Damon Thomas, 28, of Fairfield, inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel arrived and pronounced both of them dead.