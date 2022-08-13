BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made in connection to the Bessemer shooting that left a woman dead Wednesday night.

According to Chief Michael Roper, on Aug. 10, officers attempted to stop the suspect vehicle but it fled towards Birmingham and stopped in the area of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd and Appalachee Street. The driver ran away on foot leaving two female passengers inside. The driver was later captured and has been identified as 21-year-old Tyler Petty.

Petty has been charged with murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. He has a $1 million dollar bond on the murder charge and a $15,000 bond for shooting into an occupied vehicle. He will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail.