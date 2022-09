BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that left a man dead in August.

Derrell Willis was shot and killed in the 7500 block of 66th Street South on Aug. 31. According to BPD, the suspect has been identified as D’Angelo Edwards, 25, of Fairfield.

Edwards was taken into custody by East Task force officers shortly after the shooting. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $1 million bond.