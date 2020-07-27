Mulga man jailed on $100K bond in fatal Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 27-year-old Mulga man has been arrested in a homicide that occurred last Thursday afternoon.

Birmingham Police detectives arrested Nicholas Miranda in the murder of Tommy Brown, 49, of Birmingham.

According to investigators, Brown died in a shooting on 4th Avenue North following an altercation around noon Thursday. Birmingham Fire officials pronounced Brown dead on scene.

Miranda was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on $100,000 bond.

This is Birmingham’s 54th homicide investigation of 2020.

