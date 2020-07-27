Mulga man jailed on $100K bond in fatal Birmingham shooting

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nicholas Miranda, 27, of Mulga

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 27-year-old Mulga man has been arrested in a homicide that occurred last Thursday afternoon.

Birmingham Police detectives arrested Nicholas Miranda in the murder of Tommy Brown, 49, of Birmingham.

According to investigators, Brown died in a shooting on 4th Avenue North following an altercation around noon Thursday. Birmingham Fire officials pronounced Brown dead on scene.

Miranda was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on $100,000 bond.

This is Birmingham’s 54th homicide investigation of 2020.

LATEST ON CRIME

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page