BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with a deadly 2021 shooting.

According to Birmingham Police, 19-year-old Koreon Daisean Johnson was arrested and charged in connection with the murder of Anthony Murray and Ronald Smith Jr.

Murray, 22, and Smith, 24, were fatally shot on the 1100 Block of 33rd Street Southwest on November 12, 2021. Two others were also injured in the shooting.

Johnson is charged with capital murder and was taken into custody on April 27. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail without bond.