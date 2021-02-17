Arrest made in Anniston shooting

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Anniston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead.

On Tuesday, officers received a call of a shooting that had occurred in the 1500 block of Hillyer Robinson Industrial Parkway. Arriving on the scene, officers found Ashley Lindsey suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was later transported to Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.

The suspect was identified as Brianna Adams of Anniston who later turned herself over to the Anniston Police Department and arrested.

The investigation is still ongoing.