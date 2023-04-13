BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department announced Thursday that detectives obtained warrants for an arrest in connection to a 2020 murder.

Detectives identified Torace Jahkino Laster, 25, of Center Point, as a suspect in the murder of Lamar Markeith Harris. The department stated Harris was shot and killed on June 14, 2020, in the 7600 block of 3rd Avenue South. The warrants detectives obtained for Laster from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office were for murder and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.

The BPD noted the motive in the homicide appears to be that Laster was upset with Harris over a reported theft that he committed. Laster is now housed at a Federal Correctional Institiute in Memphis, Tennessee. He will be brought to Jefferson County to face charges.