Arrest made following Tuscaloosa restaurant burglaries

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa police investigators arrested Michael Quincy Jones and charged him with burglary for breaking into three popular restaurants.

Lt. Teena Richardson, spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said Jones broke into Rama Jama’s through a door then stole at least $600 from a cash register. Police said that two days later, Jones also broke into Taco Mama and Jim ‘N Nick’s BBQ in downtown Tuscaloosa.

Gary Lewis, founder of Rama Jama’s, said he’s glad police have the suspect in custody but he is also angry that the restaurant was burglarized.

“It is just frustrating, you work hard and all your life like in my case to build a good business and somebody just comes in just takes what is not there that belongs to you and its very frustrating” Lewis said.

The break-in happened Jan. 15 at Rama Jama’s, Lewis says video security cameras captured the suspect outside before he broke in.

“Well he came in through the west side entrance and went behind the counter where we keep our extra change for our daily activity. He broke into one cash register then got a soft drink and was in and out in about four minutes,” he said.

As a result of the crime, Rama Jama’s is planning to upgrade security.

“We will step up our security and update our alarm system and do a better job at things we do internally like where we keep the money and and what we do with the money and so forth,” he said.

Lewis said the restaurant has been broken into three times in recent years.

