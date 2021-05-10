Arrest made following murder of Birmingham man on 20th Street South

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a Birmingham man last week.

Larry Denzel Rollins has been charged with the murder of Eric Tyler Sledge Jr., who was found dead May 2 in the 1100 block of 20th Street South.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, detectives presented the information to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for review. After going through the case, detectives obtained a murder warrant for Rollins.

Rollins is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on $100,000 bond.