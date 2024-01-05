BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – An Anniston man has been arrested on murder charges after shooting and killing a woman.

On Monday, officers and investigators of the Anniston Police Department responded to the 2700 block of Simpson Street at 4:30 p.m. in response to a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, it was determined the victim was shot after a verbal argument with an unknown suspect who had walked onto her property.

The victim, later identified as 21-year-old Kasmine L. McAfee of Anniston, was taken to Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center where she later died from her injury.

The suspect was later identified as Jarvis Donquisse Swink, 35, of Anniston, who was arrested Thursday and charged with murder. He is being held at the Calhoun County Jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the APD Investigative Division at (256) 240-4000.

No other information is available at this time.