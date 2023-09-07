BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man believed to be responsible for killing a 32-year-old woman in a park in Birmingham on Easter Sunday in 2021 has been arrested.

Jalynd Rashad Rayford, 22, was recently arrested and charged in the murder of Areyelle Yarbrough, who was shot and killed in Patton Park on April 4, 2021. Birmingham Police Chief Scot Thurmond said Rayford was arrested in Snellville, Georgia Wednesday afternoon. He is currently being held in the Gwinnett County Jail and is awaiting extradition back to Birmingham.

“Hopefully, this arrest will provide some closure for the Yarbrough family and our city,” Thurmond said.

According to police, Yarbrough was a bystander at the park when the shooting happened. Five other people were also injured in the shooting.

For over two years, there were no leads to any suspects involved in the shooting. At one point, the FBI was offering a $40,000 for information on who was behind the shooting.