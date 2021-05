TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, security cameras caught an armed robbery in the parking lot of Cadence Bank in Trussville.

According to police, the armed suspect robbed a customer who was coming to make a deposit in the parking lot.

The suspect was dropped off by an accomplice and then fled on foot before being picked up by another accomplice in a white car

There are no leads on the suspect at this time.