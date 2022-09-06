BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Blount County Sheriff’s office is asking the public for help in locating a man accused of killing a man and injuring a woman in a shooting in Oneonta Monday.

According to BCSO, deputies were called to the 300 block of Valley View Drive on reports of shots being fired. Once on the scene, they discovered a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was transported to a local hospital and has since been released.

The victim has been identified only as a 58-year-old man.

After a preliminary investigation, a suspect was identified as Norman Wayne Griffin, 57, of Oneonta. BCSO says Griffin was picked up by a man named John Moorehouse and was taken to an undisclosed location outside of Blount County. Moorehouse later turned himself into sheriff’s deputies where he was charged with first-degree hindering prosecution.

Griffin has yet to be arrested and remains at large at this time. BCSO says he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on Griffin’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.