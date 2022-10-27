IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — An “armed and dangerous” man is still on the loose after police claim he ran away during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Irondale Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Crestwood Boulevard around 11:30 a.m., to investigate a felony assault. Upon arrival, officers talked to a victim at the scene that was able to give a description of the suspect and the vehicle they were driving.

Police located the suspect a short time later and initiated a traffic stop on Grants Mill Road at I-20. The suspect then left the scene on foot. He is described as a Black male who is 5-feet, 10-inches tall and 170 pounds.

A search was conducted, but the man was not located.

