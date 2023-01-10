DERMOTT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — At approximately 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Lake Village Police were dispatched to a residence on Gibson Circle in Dermott, Ark. Upon arrival, officers located 18-year-old Jayani L. Jordan in the yard suffering from several gunshot wounds.

According to authorities, Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene. Jordan’s body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where a manner and cause of death will be determined.

No suspects have been identified and the investigation remains ongoing.