HAZEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, March 4, 2022, around 9:39 PM, Hazen Police was dispatched to a U.S. Highway 63 home in response to a shooting. While responding to the call, officers were alerted that the suspect was traveling in a pick-up truck along U.S. Highway 63. Authorities spotted the vehicle and arrested the driver, 50-year-old Michael Munnerlyn, of Carlisle, Ark.

Police charged Michael with the murder of his wife, 46-year-old Mirranda Munnerlyn, of Carlisle, and her parents 62-year-old Amanda Turner and 64-year-old James Turner, both of Hazen.

Hazen authorities requested the Arkansas State Police to lead the criminal investigation. According to the Facebook post, overnight state police special agents on the Criminal Investigation Division continued to collect evidence from the crime scene and interviewed people familiar with the family and circumstances leading up to the shooting.

The bodies of the three victims were transported for examination at the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to confirm the manner and cause of death. The state police will prepare a criminal case file and turn it over to the Prairie County prosecuting attorney.