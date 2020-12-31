Argument over property damage preceded Vincent man’s shooting death, Talladega Co. deputies say

VINCENT, Ala. (WIAT) — Talladega County authorities are investigating the death of a Vincent man who was shot multiple times Wednesday night.

Deputies with the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 400 block of Front Street in Bon Air on a report of an argument over property damage. Deputies were then notified of a shooting in which one person had been injured.

Responding deputies found 37-year-old Mark Brandon Hogan, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Talladega County Coroner Shadix Murphy arrived and pronounced Hogan dead. Personnel from the Childersburg fire and police departments assisted deputies at the scene.

Hogan’s body will be transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.

This is an ongoing death investigation. No additional information is available as of Thursday morning.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact the Talladega County Investigations Division at 256-761-2141 or 256-245-5121. An anonymous tip can also be left at www.talladegasheriff.org or via the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.