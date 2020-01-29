Argument over parking spot was alleged cause of Bessemer shooting, police say

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday night in Bessemer that allegedly began over a parking spot.

According to police, the incident happened around 6 p.m. to the 2400 block of Carolina Terrace when a man and woman got into an argument over a parking spot. The argument then turned physical between the two with the man striking her and bystanders jumping in to the situation.

Police stated it’s believed the male pulled his gun to get everyone off him and began shooting, where three people were shot. Of the three that were injured, two were shot in the leg and one was grazed on the head.

Two of the victims were transported by car to UAB West while one was taken to UAB Hospital by ambulance.

