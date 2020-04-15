Argument leads to shooting in Tuscaloosa, police searching for suspect

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa police are searching for a suspect in the shooting death of a man Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to the 3400 block of 7th Street Tuscaloosa on a call of a shooting. A 37-year-old man was transported to DCH medical center with non-life threatening injuries.

During the investigation, the Violent Crimes Unit was called out to assume the shooting investigation and they are currently processing evidence and interviewing witnesses.

The incident appears to have been the result of an argument, Tuscaloosa Police believe. They also do not anticipate the neighborhood to be in any danger.

At this time, a suspect is not in custody.

Tuscaloosa Police ask if anyone witnessed the shooting or have information to call the Tuscaloosa Police Department at (205) 349-2121 or the Violent Crimes Unit at (205) 464-8690.

