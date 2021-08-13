Anniston woman found shot to death, suspect in custody

October 02 2021 06:00 pm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect is in custody after a woman was found dead on the ground in Anniston.

According to the Anniston Police Department, officers were called to the 1800 block of Parkwood Drive at 10 a.m. Friday regarding a report of someone being shot. When they arrived, they found Suzann B. Freck, 38, of Anniston, shot and lying on the ground. She died on the scene.

Christopher K. Key, 46, of Anniston was taken into custody. No charges have been announced.

The investigation is ongoing.

