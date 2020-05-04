Anniston woman charged with chemical endangerment while 18 weeks pregnant

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — For the second time, an Anniston woman has been arrested and charged with chemical endangerment of a child.

According to a press release from the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Serenda Ann Lott was charged with chemical endangerment back in February. Lott, who is currently 18 weeks pregnant, was being held in the Etowah County Jail awaiting a bed at a drug treatment facility. On March 4, Lott was taken to a treatment facility but was later discharged for non-compliance and for leaving the facility.

On April 29, Lott was picked up by law enforcement for breaking the conditions of her bond by not completing the program. After being given a drug screen, Lott tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

