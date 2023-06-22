ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Anniston Police Department is searching for two suspects, one of whom is believed to be armed and dangerous after a man was found dead Thursday.

According to the APD, at about 10:05 a.m., APD officers responded to shots fired call in the 4300 block of Skyline Drive. While on their way to the call, officers were notified that several cars were seen fleeing the scene.

Officers observed a car near the intersection of Noble Street and 21st Street and conducted a traffic stop. Inside the vehicle, they found 39-year-old Traveno Burnett, of Anniston, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

APD investigators have identified Tanquilla LaShay Thomas, 35, as a suspect in the case. She is wanted for the murder of Burnett. A warrant has been issued for her arrest, and she is considered armed and dangerous. Thomas Tramaine Cunningham, 36, is also wanted for questioning in connection to this case.

Anyone that has information on Thomas’ or Cunningham’s location or additional details on the case is urged to call the APD Investigative Division at (256) 240-4000.