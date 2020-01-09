Anniston police investigating fatal shooting off Noble Street

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Anniston Police Department is investigating a case where a man was shot Wednesday.

Officers responded to a call coming from the 3800 block of Noble Street regarding gunshots. Arriving at the scene, officers noticed a white Nissan Altima off the roadway with a man who was sitting unresponsive in the driver’s seat. It was later determined that the man, who was identified as 18-year-old Jumar Sims Jr. of Talladega, had died due to an apparent gunshot.

After searching and investigating the area, officers were informed there were at least three other people inside the vehicle when it left the roadway. Those individuals, also from Talladega were later located, questioned and released. There is still information being sought about a potential suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this case please contact the APD at 256-240-4000.

