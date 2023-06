ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Anniston Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a residence Monday afternoon.

According to APD, officers arrived at the 300 block of Elm Street at around 2:55 p.m. in reference to an unconscious woman. Upon arrival, they found Jasmine Whiston, 29, from Anniston, lying dead inside the residence. Investigation revealed that she had been shot.

If you have any information, contact APD at 256-240-4000.